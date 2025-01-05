Contrasting IceCure Medical (NASDAQ:ICCM) and SANUWAVE Health (OTCMKTS:SNWV)

SANUWAVE Health (OTCMKTS:SNWV – Get Free Report) and IceCure Medical (NASDAQ:ICCM – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SANUWAVE Health and IceCure Medical”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SANUWAVE Health $20.40 million 9.22 -$25.81 million $8.32 2.65 IceCure Medical $3.67 million 16.16 -$14.65 million ($0.29) -4.48

IceCure Medical has lower revenue, but higher earnings than SANUWAVE Health. IceCure Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SANUWAVE Health, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SANUWAVE Health 0 0 0 0 0.00 IceCure Medical 0 0 1 1 3.50

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for SANUWAVE Health and IceCure Medical, as provided by MarketBeat.

IceCure Medical has a consensus target price of $2.70, indicating a potential upside of 107.69%. Given IceCure Medical’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe IceCure Medical is more favorable than SANUWAVE Health.

Profitability

This table compares SANUWAVE Health and IceCure Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SANUWAVE Health -1.33% -23.83% -20.70% IceCure Medical -376.85% -124.44% -87.70%

Risk & Volatility

SANUWAVE Health has a beta of 1.22, suggesting that its stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IceCure Medical has a beta of 0.5, suggesting that its stock price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

42.5% of SANUWAVE Health shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.6% of IceCure Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. 36.6% of SANUWAVE Health shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.4% of IceCure Medical shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

SANUWAVE Health beats IceCure Medical on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SANUWAVE Health

SANUWAVE Health, Inc., a shock wave technology company, researches, develops, and commercializes noninvasive, high-energy, and acoustic shock waves for regenerative medicine and other applications in the United States and internationally. Its shockwaves are used to produce a biological response resulting in the body healing itself through the repair and regeneration of tissue, musculoskeletal, and vascular structures. The company's pulsed acoustic cellular expression systems, including dermaPACE system for treating diabetic foot ulcers and other chronic wounds; orthoPACE system for treating tendinopathies and acute and nonunion fractures; and Profile is used to provide solution for pain management in sports medicine and physical therapy. Its portfolio of wound treatment solutions provides patients with a noninvasive technology that boosts the body's normal healing and tissue regeneration processes. In addition, the company offers UltraMIST, non-contact and non-thermal ultrasound therapy device used to treat diabetic foot ulcers, pressure ulcers, venous leg ulcers, deep tissue pressure injuries, and surgical wounds. SANUWAVE Health, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota.

About IceCure Medical

IceCure Medical Ltd, a commercial stage medical device company, engages in the research, development, and marketing of cryoablation systems, disposables, and technologies for treating tumors. The company offers ProSense system, a single probe system for the treatment of tumors, as well as associated disposables; and IceSense3 system for ablation indications to urology, oncology, dermatology, gynecology, general surgery, thoracic surgery, and proctology. It also develops XSense system, a single probe system; and MultiSense, a multi probe system for the treatment of multiple and larger tumors. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Caesarea, Israel.

