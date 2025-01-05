Contrasting Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) and MOGU (NYSE:MOGU)

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares MOGU and Marchex”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MOGU $138.90 million 0.12 -$8.21 million N/A N/A Marchex $48.59 million 1.71 -$9.91 million ($0.09) -21.11

MOGU has higher revenue and earnings than Marchex.

Get MOGU alerts:

Profitability

This table compares MOGU and Marchex’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MOGU N/A N/A N/A Marchex -8.60% -10.76% -8.21%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Volatility and Risk

19.1% of MOGU shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.5% of Marchex shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.8% of MOGU shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 21.7% of Marchex shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

MOGU has a beta of 0.63, suggesting that its share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Marchex has a beta of 1.91, suggesting that its share price is 91% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

MOGU beats Marchex on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MOGU

(Get Free Report)

MOGU Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the online fashion and lifestyle business in the People's Republic of China. The company operates an online platform that primarily offers a range of fashion apparel and other products, including beauty products and accessories provided by third party merchants, as well as personal care, food, and medical beauty products. It also provides online marketing, commission, financing, technology, and other related services to merchants, brand partners/owners, and users; and technology services to insurance companies. The company offers its products through mobile apps, including flagship Mogujie app, mini programs on Weixin, and Weixin pay; websites comprising Mogu.com, Mogujie.com and Meilishuo.com. The company was formerly known as Meili Inc. and changed its name to MOGU Inc. in November 2018. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

About Marchex

(Get Free Report)

Marchex, Inc., a conversation intelligence company, provides conversational analytics and related solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its products include Marketing Edge that identifies which campaigns and channels are driving inbound conversations, evaluates what happens during those conversations, and closes the sales loop by connecting converted sales to marketing driven leads; Sonar Business Text Messaging, an artificial intelligence (AI) empowered intelligent workflow enabled mobile messaging solution that enables operations, sales, and marketing teams to communicate personally with field staff, prospects, and customers; Marchex Platform Services, a robust API-based conversation intelligence product that allows executives, sales, customer engagement, and marketing teams to apply Marchex AI to most any calls, regardless of communication platform, in order to identify actionable insights from conversations with their customers; Spotlight, an AI conversation analytics product for multi-location businesses; and Engage, a solution that provides locations with applications to enhance their overall performance. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

Receive News & Ratings for MOGU Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MOGU and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.