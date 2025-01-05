Contrasting Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) and MOGU (NYSE:MOGU)

Valuation & Earnings
This table compares MOGU and Marchex”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|MOGU
|$138.90 million
|0.12
|-$8.21 million
|N/A
|N/A
|Marchex
|$48.59 million
|1.71
|-$9.91 million
|($0.09)
|-21.11
MOGU has higher revenue and earnings than Marchex.
Profitability
This table compares MOGU and Marchex’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|MOGU
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Marchex
|-8.60%
|-10.76%
|-8.21%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Volatility and Risk
MOGU has a beta of 0.63, suggesting that its share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Marchex has a beta of 1.91, suggesting that its share price is 91% more volatile than the S&P 500.
Summary
MOGU beats Marchex on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.
About MOGU
MOGU Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the online fashion and lifestyle business in the People's Republic of China. The company operates an online platform that primarily offers a range of fashion apparel and other products, including beauty products and accessories provided by third party merchants, as well as personal care, food, and medical beauty products. It also provides online marketing, commission, financing, technology, and other related services to merchants, brand partners/owners, and users; and technology services to insurance companies. The company offers its products through mobile apps, including flagship Mogujie app, mini programs on Weixin, and Weixin pay; websites comprising Mogu.com, Mogujie.com and Meilishuo.com. The company was formerly known as Meili Inc. and changed its name to MOGU Inc. in November 2018. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, the People's Republic of China.
About Marchex
Marchex, Inc., a conversation intelligence company, provides conversational analytics and related solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its products include Marketing Edge that identifies which campaigns and channels are driving inbound conversations, evaluates what happens during those conversations, and closes the sales loop by connecting converted sales to marketing driven leads; Sonar Business Text Messaging, an artificial intelligence (AI) empowered intelligent workflow enabled mobile messaging solution that enables operations, sales, and marketing teams to communicate personally with field staff, prospects, and customers; Marchex Platform Services, a robust API-based conversation intelligence product that allows executives, sales, customer engagement, and marketing teams to apply Marchex AI to most any calls, regardless of communication platform, in order to identify actionable insights from conversations with their customers; Spotlight, an AI conversation analytics product for multi-location businesses; and Engage, a solution that provides locations with applications to enhance their overall performance. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.
