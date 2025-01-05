Contrasting Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) and SRIVARU (NASDAQ:SVMH)

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM – Get Free Report) and SRIVARU (NASDAQ:SVMH – Get Free Report) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Toyota Motor and SRIVARU”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Toyota Motor $46,396.16 billion 0.01 $34.12 billion $21.05 9.28 SRIVARU $42,538.00 488.96 -$11.43 million N/A N/A

Toyota Motor has higher revenue and earnings than SRIVARU.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Toyota Motor 0 2 0 0 2.00 SRIVARU 0 0 0 0 0.00

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Toyota Motor and SRIVARU, as reported by MarketBeat.

Profitability

This table compares Toyota Motor and SRIVARU’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Toyota Motor 9.17% 12.02% 4.73% SRIVARU N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.5% of Toyota Motor shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.7% of SRIVARU shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.2% of SRIVARU shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Toyota Motor has a beta of 0.67, indicating that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SRIVARU has a beta of -0.61, indicating that its stock price is 161% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Toyota Motor beats SRIVARU on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Toyota Motor

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers subcompact and compact cars; mini-vehicles; mid-size, luxury, sports, and specialty cars; recreational and sport-utility vehicles; pickup trucks; minivans; trucks; and buses. It offers vehicles under the Toyota and Lexus brand names. Further, the company provides financial services, such as retail financing and leasing, wholesale financing, insurance, and credit cards. Additionally, it operates GAZOO.com, a web portal for automobile information, as well as engages in telecommunications and other businesses. The company was founded in 1933 and is headquartered in Toyota, Japan.

About SRIVARU

Mobiv Acquisition Corp is a blank check company. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Mobiv Acquisition Corp is based in Newark, Delaware.

