Conwest Associates, LP (CWPS) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 15th

Conwest Associates, LP (OTCMKTS:CWPS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 3rd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.995 per share on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $3.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 15th.

Conwest Associates Price Performance

OTCMKTS:CWPS opened at $23.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.11. Conwest Associates has a 1-year low of $23.05 and a 1-year high of $27.25.

About Conwest Associates

Conwest Associates, LP collects and distributes royalty payments. The company is based in Westlake Village, California.

