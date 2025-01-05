Cordoba Minerals (CVE:CDB) Shares Up 10.4% – Still a Buy?

Shares of Cordoba Minerals Corp. (CVE:CDB – Get Free Report) rose 10.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.43 and last traded at C$0.43. Approximately 12,500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 16,688 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.39.

Cordoba Minerals Stock Up 10.4 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$38.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.41 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.42.

About Cordoba Minerals

Cordoba Minerals Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of base and precious metal properties in Colombia and the United States. The company explores for copper, silver, and gold deposits. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the San Matias project with exploration licenses covering 146.62 square kilometers and has an additional 893.91 square kilometers of mining titles under application located in the municipality of Puerto Libertador, Department of Cordoba, Colombia.

