Corpay (NYSE:CPAY) and Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) Head to Head Contrast

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP – Get Free Report) and Corpay (NYSE:CPAY – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Resources Connection has a beta of 0.68, suggesting that its stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Corpay has a beta of 1.24, suggesting that its stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

93.2% of Resources Connection shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.8% of Corpay shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.4% of Resources Connection shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.1% of Corpay shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Resources Connection $599.57 million 0.51 $21.03 million $0.36 25.22 Corpay $3.88 billion 6.15 $981.89 million $14.02 24.38

This table compares Resources Connection and Corpay”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Corpay has higher revenue and earnings than Resources Connection. Corpay is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Resources Connection, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Resources Connection and Corpay’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Resources Connection 2.04% 3.69% 2.94% Corpay 26.14% 39.44% 7.54%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Resources Connection and Corpay, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Resources Connection 1 1 1 0 2.00 Corpay 0 4 10 1 2.80

Resources Connection currently has a consensus price target of $13.00, suggesting a potential upside of 43.17%. Corpay has a consensus price target of $369.29, suggesting a potential upside of 8.03%. Given Resources Connection’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Resources Connection is more favorable than Corpay.

Summary

Corpay beats Resources Connection on 13 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Resources Connection

Resources Connection, Inc. provides consulting services to business customers under the Resources Global Professionals name in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services in the areas of transactions, including integration and divestitures, bankruptcy/restructuring, going public readiness and support, financial process optimization, and system implementation; and regulations, such as accounting regulations, internal audit and compliance, data privacy and security, healthcare compliance, and regulatory compliance. It provides transformations services comprising finance transformation, digital transformation, supply chain management, cloud migration, and data design and analytics. The company was formerly known as RC Transaction Corp. and changed its name to Resources Connection, Inc. in August 2000. Resources Connection, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

About Corpay

Corpay, Inc. operates as a payments company that helps businesses and consumers manage vehicle-related expenses, lodging expenses, and corporate payments in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers vehicle payment solutions, which include fuel, tolls, parking, fleet maintenance, and long-haul transportation services, as well as prepaid food and transportation vouchers and cards. It also provides corporate payment solutions consisting of accounts payable automation; virtual cards, cross-border solutions; and purchasing and travel and entertainment card products, as well as lodging payments solutions for employees who travel overnight for work purposes; traveling crews and stranded passengers from airlines and cruise lines; and insurance policyholders displaced from their homes due to damage or catastrophe. In addition, the company offers gifts and payroll cards. It serves business, merchant, consumer, and payment network customers. The company was formerly known as FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Corpay, Inc. in March 2024. Corpay, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

