Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (CIK) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02 on January 24th

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, January 3rd,Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0225 per share on Friday, January 24th. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th.
Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Stock Up 1.4 %
NYSEAMERICAN:CIK opened at $2.94 on Friday. Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $2.82 and a fifty-two week high of $3.13.
Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- Sustainable and Successful: 3 Climate ETFs Beating the Market
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- Quantum Opportunity: Skywater Technology’s Long-Term Potential
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- Nebius Group: The Rising Star in AI Infrastructure
Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.