Cricut, Inc. (CRCT) to Issue None Dividend of $0.50 on January 21st

Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Free Report) declared a None dividend on Friday, November 1st,Zacks Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share on Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 7th.

Cricut has a dividend payout ratio of 69.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Cricut to earn $0.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 66.7%.

Cricut Trading Up 3.7 %

NASDAQ:CRCT opened at $5.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.96 and a beta of 0.03. Cricut has a 1 year low of $4.43 and a 1 year high of $8.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.78 and a 200-day moving average of $5.99.

Cricut ( NASDAQ:CRCT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $167.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.35 million. Cricut had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 12.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Cricut will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Arora Ashish sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.87, for a total value of $352,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,897,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,875,613.06. This trade represents a 1.52 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Donald B. Olsen sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.23, for a total transaction of $156,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 625,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,273,106.59. This trade represents a 4.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 210,549 shares of company stock worth $1,199,555 in the last quarter. Insiders own 18.02% of the company’s stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Cricut from $6.50 to $5.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th.

About Cricut

Cricut, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company offers connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations.

