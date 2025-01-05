Critical Contrast: Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. (NASDAQ:LYT) vs. StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE)

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Free Report) and Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. (NASDAQ:LYT – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

73.2% of StoneCo shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.4% of Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. shares are held by institutional investors. 11.3% of StoneCo shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 84.9% of Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for StoneCo and Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV., as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score StoneCo 1 1 6 1 2.78 Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. 0 0 0 0 0.00

Risk and Volatility

StoneCo presently has a consensus target price of $16.13, suggesting a potential upside of 100.81%. Given StoneCo’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe StoneCo is more favorable than Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV..

StoneCo has a beta of 2.23, indicating that its share price is 123% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. has a beta of 1.79, indicating that its share price is 79% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares StoneCo and Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets StoneCo 16.02% 13.92% 4.09% Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares StoneCo and Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV.”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio StoneCo $12.35 billion 0.20 $318.89 million $1.28 6.27 Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. $21.36 million 0.07 $290,000.00 N/A N/A

StoneCo has higher revenue and earnings than Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV..

Summary

StoneCo beats Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About StoneCo

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology and software solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team. The company served small-and-medium-sized businesses; and marketplaces, e-commerce platforms, and integrated software vendors. StoneCo Ltd. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in George Town, the Cayman Islands.

About Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV.

Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. Ltd. operates as a platform services company in India. The company engages in the distribution of linear content streaming/telecasting services; and development of telemedicine products. Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. Ltd. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates.

