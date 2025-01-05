Critical Review: Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) & JATT Acquisition (NYSE:JATT)

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Free Report) and JATT Acquisition (NYSE:JATT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Editas Medicine and JATT Acquisition”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Editas Medicine $61.76 million 1.79 -$153.22 million ($2.56) -0.52 JATT Acquisition N/A N/A $6.85 million N/A N/A

JATT Acquisition has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Editas Medicine.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Editas Medicine -340.96% -80.13% -50.99% JATT Acquisition N/A -49.58% 2.84%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

71.9% of Editas Medicine shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.0% of JATT Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of Editas Medicine shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 20.0% of JATT Acquisition shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Editas Medicine and JATT Acquisition, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Editas Medicine 2 9 3 0 2.07 JATT Acquisition 0 0 0 0 0.00

Editas Medicine currently has a consensus target price of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 422.39%. Given Editas Medicine’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Editas Medicine is more favorable than JATT Acquisition.

About Editas Medicine

Editas Medicine, Inc., a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary gene editing platform based on CRISPR technology. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 BRILLIANCE trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis; and reni-cel, a clinical development gene-edited medicine to treat sickle cell disease and transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia. In addition, the company is developing alpha-beta T cells for solid and liquid tumors; and gamma delta T cell therapies to treat cancer. It has a research collaboration with Juno Therapeutics, Inc. to develop engineered T cells for cancer; strategic alliance and option agreement with Allergan Pharmaceuticals International Limited. The company was formerly known as Gengine, Inc. and changed its name to Editas Medicine, Inc. in November 2013. Editas Medicine, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About JATT Acquisition

JATT Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company intends to focus on businesses primarily operating in the life sciences sector. JATT Acquisition Corp was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

