Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $148.80.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CROX. Raymond James cut Crocs from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Crocs from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Loop Capital downgraded Crocs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $150.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Crocs from $164.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th.

NASDAQ:CROX opened at $110.80 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.56. Crocs has a 12 month low of $85.71 and a 12 month high of $165.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The textile maker reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Crocs had a return on equity of 49.70% and a net margin of 20.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.25 EPS. Analysts expect that Crocs will post 12.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John B. Replogle acquired 2,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $112.60 per share, with a total value of $252,224.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,304 shares in the company, valued at $1,047,630.40. The trade was a 31.71 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Susan L. Healy bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $99.70 per share, with a total value of $99,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,258,404.40. This trade represents a 4.62 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Crocs by 4.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,907,591 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,289,908,000 after purchasing an additional 406,287 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Crocs by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,812,493 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $262,467,000 after buying an additional 13,467 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Crocs by 33.8% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,459,654 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $211,372,000 after buying an additional 368,557 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 1.3% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 901,973 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $131,634,000 after buying an additional 11,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Crocs by 12.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 790,225 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $115,322,000 after acquiring an additional 89,610 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

