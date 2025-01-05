Croda International (LON:CRDA) Hits New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 3,288 ($40.84) and last traded at GBX 3,295 ($40.93), with a volume of 163063 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,353 ($41.65).

Croda International Price Performance

The company has a market cap of £4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,817.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 3,506.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 3,835.72.

Insider Buying and Selling at Croda International

In other news, insider Ian Bull bought 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 3,495 ($43.42) per share, for a total transaction of £20,970 ($26,049.69). Also, insider Danuta Gray acquired 575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,486 ($43.30) per share, for a total transaction of £20,044.50 ($24,900.00). Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 1,183 shares of company stock valued at $4,133,066. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Croda International Company Profile

Founded in 1925 with the aim of turning bio-based raw materials into innovative ingredients, Croda International is a speciality chemicals company focused on consumer care and life sciences markets. The company is focused on creating, making and selling innovative ingredients that deliver real benefits to a diverse range of customers and employs more than 6,000 people around the world.

