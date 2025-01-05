CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:EVD) Trading 4% Higher – Here’s Why

CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:EVD – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as €85.30 ($87.94) and last traded at €84.95 ($87.58). Approximately 110,064 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 148,299 shares. The stock had previously closed at €81.65 ($84.18).

CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA Trading Down 1.2 %

The company has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.52, a PEG ratio of 57.74 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is €87.15 and its 200-day moving average is €85.44.

CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA operates in the leisure events market in Germany, Italy, Switzerland, Austria, the United Kingdom, Sweden, the United States, Finland, Spain, Denmark, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Ticketing and Live Entertainment. The Ticketing segment produces, sells, brokers, distributes, and markets tickets for concerts, theatre, art, sports, and other events.

