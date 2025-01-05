Custodian Property Income REIT (LON:CREI) Shares Up 0.6% – Here’s Why

Shares of Custodian Property Income REIT (LON:CREI – Get Free Report) shot up 0.6% on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 79.80 ($0.99) and last traded at GBX 77.70 ($0.97). 205,191 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 22% from the average session volume of 167,925 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 77.20 ($0.96).

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 77.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 78.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.05. The company has a market cap of £342.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -693.33 and a beta of 0.28.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 17th were issued a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 17th. This represents a yield of 1.81%.

Custodian Property Income REIT plc is a UK real estate investment trust, which listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange on 26 March 2014. Its portfolio comprises properties predominantly let to institutional grade tenants on long leases throughout the UK and is principally characterised by smaller, regional, core/core-plus properties.

