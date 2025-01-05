CytoDyn (OTCMKTS:CYDY) Trading Up 2.1% – Time to Buy?

Shares of CytoDyn Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYDY – Get Free Report) shot up 2.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.12 and last traded at $0.12. 1,859,693 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the average session volume of 2,111,096 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.12.

CytoDyn Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.14. The company has a market cap of $145.98 million, a PE ratio of -5.95 and a beta of -0.10.

CytoDyn (OTCMKTS:CYDY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The biotechnology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

CytoDyn Company Profile

CytoDyn Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of treatments for multiple therapeutic indications. The company is involved in the clinical development of leronlimab, a novel humanized monoclonal antibody targeting the C-C chemokine receptor type 5 receptor in the areas of COVID-19, human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), Metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH), and solid tumors in oncology, such as metastatic triple-negative breast cancer.

