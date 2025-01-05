D-BOX Technologies (TSE:DBO) Sets New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Shares of D-BOX Technologies Inc. (TSE:DBO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16, with a volume of 94750 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

D-BOX Technologies Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$35.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.75 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.07, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Insider Transactions at D-BOX Technologies

In other news, Director David Mclurg bought 196,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.17 per share, for a total transaction of C$32,846.58. Insiders own 10.74% of the company’s stock.

About D-BOX Technologies

D-BOX Technologies Inc designs, manufactures, and commercializes motion systems intended for the entertainment and simulation, and training markets worldwide. The company produces haptic effects programmed for visual content, which are sent to a haptic system integrated within a platform, a seat, or various other products.

