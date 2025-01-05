Daniel J. Moorhead Sells 10,000 Shares of Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) Stock

Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI – Get Free Report) CFO Daniel J. Moorhead sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.88, for a total value of $78,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,299 shares in the company, valued at $207,236.12. This trade represents a 27.55 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Zynex Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of ZYXI opened at $8.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $257.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.93 and a beta of 0.49. Zynex, Inc. has a one year low of $7.15 and a one year high of $13.77.

Get Zynex alerts:

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $49.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.83 million. Zynex had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 13.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Zynex, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Zynex from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Zynex in a research note on Friday, December 6th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ZYXI

Institutional Trading of Zynex

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZYXI. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zynex by 24.7% in the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 746,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,090,000 after purchasing an additional 147,770 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Zynex by 6.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 425,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,473,000 after purchasing an additional 26,774 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Zynex by 66.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 297,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,769,000 after purchasing an additional 118,615 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Zynex by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 257,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after buying an additional 21,781 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Zynex by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 192,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,797,000 after buying an additional 2,954 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.68% of the company’s stock.

About Zynex

(Get Free Report)

Zynex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices to treat chronic and acute pain; and activate and exercise muscles for rehabilitative purposes with electrical stimulation. The company offers NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation, and neuromuscular electrical stimulation (NMES) device that is marketed to physicians and therapists by field sales representatives; NeuroMove, an electromyography and electric stimulation technology device; InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence; E-Wave, an NMES device; M-Wave, an NMES device.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Zynex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.