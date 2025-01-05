Daniel T. Hendrix Sells 12,500 Shares of Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) Stock

Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Free Report) Director Daniel T. Hendrix sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.10, for a total transaction of $301,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 116,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,799,142.70. This represents a 9.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ TILE opened at $24.24 on Friday. Interface, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.48 and a 1 year high of $27.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 2.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.76 and its 200 day moving average is $19.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The textile maker reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $344.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.39 million. Interface had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 19.91%. Interface’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Interface, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. Interface’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.80%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TILE shares. Barrington Research increased their target price on Interface from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. StockNews.com downgraded Interface from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Interface by 499.5% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,476 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,063 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Interface by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,399 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Interface by 70.7% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,472 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Interface in the third quarter worth $70,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Interface during the 2nd quarter valued at about $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

Interface, Inc designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Americas (AMS), and Europe, Africa, Asia and Australia (EAAA). The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR brand names; luxury vinyl tiles; carpet tiles under the CQuestGB name for use in commercial interiors, include offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; and modular resilient flooring products.

