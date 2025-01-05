Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $20.24, but opened at $19.59. Daqo New Energy shares last traded at $20.08, with a volume of 170,632 shares changing hands.

DQ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC raised shares of Daqo New Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Daqo New Energy to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Daiwa America raised Daqo New Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Daqo New Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised Daqo New Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.26.

Daqo New Energy Stock Up 3.0 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -11.27 and a beta of 0.28.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.12). Daqo New Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.90% and a negative net margin of 9.16%. The firm had revenue of $198.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Daqo New Energy Corp. will post -3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy by 132.3% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,567 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 2,601 shares during the period. AXA S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy by 202.3% during the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 6,387 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 4,274 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Daqo New Energy by 22.2% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 8,104 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Daqo New Energy by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. 47.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufacturers in the People's Republic of China. Its products are used in ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.

