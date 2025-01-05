Diageo plc (LON:DGE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Diageo plc (LON:DGE – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,993.33 ($37.18).

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DGE. Jefferies Financial Group raised Diageo to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,800 ($34.78) price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 6th. UBS Group raised Diageo to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from GBX 2,300 ($28.57) to GBX 2,920 ($36.27) in a research note on Thursday, December 12th.

Get Diageo alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on DGE

Insider Buying and Selling

Diageo Trading Down 3.9 %

In other news, insider Javier Ferrán purchased 339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2,446 ($30.39) per share, for a total transaction of £8,291.94 ($10,300.55). In the last three months, insiders acquired 1,015 shares of company stock valued at $2,476,438. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LON DGE opened at GBX 2,448.50 ($30.42) on Friday. Diageo has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,165.60 ($26.90) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,056 ($37.96). The firm has a market capitalization of £54.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,854.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 186.26, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,452.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,493.40.

Diageo Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.