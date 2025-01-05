Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Shares Acquired by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,716 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FANG. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 67.1% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 137 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in Diamondback Energy by 28.1% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 296 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its stake in Diamondback Energy by 109.7% during the second quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 260 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FANG. Raymond James upped their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $232.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $225.00 to $216.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Wolfe Research raised Diamondback Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Johnson Rice cut shares of Diamondback Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Diamondback Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.83.

NASDAQ:FANG opened at $170.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $49.92 billion, a PE ratio of 9.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $171.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $184.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $147.93 and a 52 week high of $214.50.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.62 by ($1.24). Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 33.64%. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 16.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.61%.

In other news, Director Mark Lawrence Plaumann sold 1,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total transaction of $208,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $852,872. This represents a 19.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

