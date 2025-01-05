Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:NVDU) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:NVDU – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $99.26, but opened at $101.63. Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares shares last traded at $105.93, with a volume of 198,871 shares changing hands.
Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares Price Performance
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.59.
Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $0.6505 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares Company Profile
The Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares (NVDU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of NVIDIA stock. NVDU was launched on Sep 13, 2023 and is issued by Direxion.
