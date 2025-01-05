Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:NVDU) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:NVDU – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $99.26, but opened at $101.63. Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares shares last traded at $105.93, with a volume of 198,871 shares changing hands.

Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares Price Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.59.

Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $0.6505 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares in the 3rd quarter worth $2,165,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares in the third quarter valued at about $557,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares during the second quarter worth about $533,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $377,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $374,000.

The Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares (NVDU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of NVIDIA stock. NVDU was launched on Sep 13, 2023 and is issued by Direxion.

Featured Stories

