Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL) Shares Up 8.4% – Still a Buy?

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 8.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $26.41 and last traded at $26.22. Approximately 36,974,416 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 68,247,266 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.19.
The company has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 40.38 and a beta of -5.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.48.
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.1399 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.
