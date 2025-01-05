Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL) Shares Up 8.4% – Still a Buy?

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 8.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $26.41 and last traded at $26.22. Approximately 36,974,416 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 68,247,266 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.19.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Trading Up 16.5 %

The company has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 40.38 and a beta of -5.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.48.

Get Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares alerts:

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.1399 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares

About Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TSLL. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares during the third quarter worth about $51,145,000. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,794,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares by 248.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 158,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,192,000 after purchasing an additional 113,068 shares in the last quarter. Scientech Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $869,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 47,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 3,246 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.