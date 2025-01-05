DNP Select Income Fund (NYSE:DNP) Sees Large Volume Increase – Still a Buy?

Shares of DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 765,235 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 10% from the previous session’s volume of 695,703 shares.The stock last traded at $9.17 and had previously closed at $8.93.
DNP Select Income Fund Stock Up 3.4 %
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.21.
DNP Select Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st.
DNP Select Income Fund Company Profile
DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.
