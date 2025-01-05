Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Stock Price Down 4.1% – Here’s What Happened

Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) shares fell 4.1% on Friday . The company traded as low as $73.07 and last traded at $73.36. 1,488,584 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 2,250,613 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.47.

DLTR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Dollar Tree to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Citigroup raised their price target on Dollar Tree from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. KeyCorp lowered Dollar Tree from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. StockNews.com raised Dollar Tree from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Dollar Tree from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.58.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.39. The company has a market capitalization of $15.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.38, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.92.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.05. Dollar Tree had a positive return on equity of 16.89% and a negative net margin of 3.34%. The firm had revenue of $7.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in Dollar Tree by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 2,872,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,693,000 after purchasing an additional 957,275 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 488.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,044,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,531,000 after buying an additional 867,054 shares during the last quarter. Equity Investment Corp raised its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 95.9% in the third quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 1,525,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,264,000 after buying an additional 746,913 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 165.4% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,028,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,803,000 after acquiring an additional 640,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canoe Financial LP purchased a new position in Dollar Tree during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,576,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

