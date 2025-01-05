Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:DRW3) Stock Price Down 2.2% – What’s Next?

Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:DRW3 – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 2.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as €45.20 ($46.60) and last traded at €45.25 ($46.65). Approximately 6,213 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 33,804 shares. The stock had previously closed at €46.25 ($47.68).

Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA Trading Down 0.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.13, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €45.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €46.78. The stock has a market cap of $385.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of -0.31.

Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Drägerwerk AG & Co KGaA operates as a medical and safety technology company worldwide. It develops, produces, and markets system solutions, equipment, and services for acute point of care, including emergency medicine, perioperative care, intensive care, and perinatal medicine. The company also develops, produces, and markets products, system solutions, and services for personal protection, gas detection technology, and integrated hazard management to customers in industry and mining sectors, as well as public sectors, such as fire departments, police, and disaster protection.

