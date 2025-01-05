DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) Shares Up 1.4% – Still a Buy?

Shares of DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY – Get Free Report) traded up 1.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $107.23 and last traded at $107.22. 53,649 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 70,424 shares. The stock had previously closed at $105.71.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, BNP Paribas raised DSV A/S to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th.

Get DSV A/S alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on DSV A/S

DSV A/S Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $107.19 and a 200-day moving average of $98.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.20.

DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter. DSV A/S had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 15.98%. On average, equities research analysts predict that DSV A/S will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About DSV A/S

(Get Free Report)

DSV A/S offers transport and logistics services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, South America, Asia, Australia, and the Pacific. It operates through three segments: Air & Sea, Road, and Solutions. The company provides air freight, air freight compliance and carrier, and rail freight services; sea freight, and sea freight compliance and carrier services, as well as freight containers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DSV A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DSV A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.