Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) Shares Down 3.7% – What’s Next?

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Free Report) traded down 3.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $24.36 and last traded at $24.52. 418,807 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 730,030 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.46.

Several research firms have commented on DYN. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Dyne Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dyne Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.91.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.43. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.96 and a beta of 1.16.

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.25). Equities analysts predict that Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Dirk Kersten sold 23,671 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total transaction of $836,769.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 99,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,522,698.20. This trade represents a 19.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Oxana Beskrovnaya sold 2,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total value of $65,632.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 201,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,671,382.20. This represents a 1.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,742 shares of company stock worth $1,443,246. 20.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DYN. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Dyne Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 776.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its position in Dyne Therapeutics by 53.4% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period. 96.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It is developing a portfolio of muscle disease therapeutics, including programs in myotonic dystrophy type 1; duchenne muscular dystrophy; and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

