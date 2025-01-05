Eagle Point Credit (NYSE:ECC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 835,553 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 14% from the previous session’s volume of 733,829 shares.The stock last traded at $9.18 and had previously closed at $9.06.

Eagle Point Credit Stock Up 0.9 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $703.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Eagle Point Credit Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 13th. Eagle Point Credit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 210.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Eagle Point Credit

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Point Credit in the 3rd quarter worth $149,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its position in Eagle Point Credit by 95.6% in the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 147,447 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 72,067 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Eagle Point Credit by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 553,506 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,458,000 after purchasing an additional 166,108 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in Eagle Point Credit by 92.6% during the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 109,774 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 52,782 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Point Credit during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,600,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.50% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc is a closed ended fund launched and managed by Eagle Point Credit Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests equity and junior debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations consisting primarily of below investment grade U.S.

