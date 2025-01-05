Eagle Point Credit (NYSE:ECC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 835,553 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 14% from the previous session’s volume of 733,829 shares.The stock last traded at $9.18 and had previously closed at $9.06.
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $703.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 13th. Eagle Point Credit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 210.00%.
Eagle Point Credit Company Inc is a closed ended fund launched and managed by Eagle Point Credit Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests equity and junior debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations consisting primarily of below investment grade U.S.
