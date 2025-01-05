Edgewater Wireless Systems (CVE:YFI) Shares Down 11.8% – What’s Next?

Edgewater Wireless Systems Inc. (CVE:YFI – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 11.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.08. 200,001 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 486,937 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.
Edgewater Wireless Systems Price Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of C$16.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 2.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.04.
About Edgewater Wireless Systems
Edgewater Wireless Systems Inc develops and commercializes technologies and intellectual property for the wireless communications market in North America. The company provides IP Licensing, Wi-Fi spectrum slicing solutions, dual channel Wi-Fi; wireless access points and associated peripheral equipment and support services; and PowerZoning, a channel power control product for multi-channel single radio Wi-Fi networks.
Further Reading
