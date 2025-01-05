Edgewater Wireless Systems (CVE:YFI) Trading Down 11.8% – Here’s What Happened

Edgewater Wireless Systems Inc. (CVE:YFI – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 11.8% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.08. 200,001 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 486,937 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.
Edgewater Wireless Systems Price Performance
The stock has a market cap of C$16.77 million, a PE ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 2.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.05 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.04.
About Edgewater Wireless Systems
Edgewater Wireless Systems Inc develops and commercializes technologies and intellectual property for the wireless communications market in North America. The company provides IP Licensing, Wi-Fi spectrum slicing solutions, dual channel Wi-Fi; wireless access points and associated peripheral equipment and support services; and PowerZoning, a channel power control product for multi-channel single radio Wi-Fi networks.
Further Reading
