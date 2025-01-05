Edgewater Wireless Systems (CVE:YFI) Trading Down 11.8% – Here’s What Happened

Edgewater Wireless Systems Inc. (CVE:YFI – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 11.8% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.08. 200,001 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 486,937 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

Edgewater Wireless Systems Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$16.77 million, a PE ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 2.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.05 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.04.

About Edgewater Wireless Systems

(Get Free Report)

Edgewater Wireless Systems Inc develops and commercializes technologies and intellectual property for the wireless communications market in North America. The company provides IP Licensing, Wi-Fi spectrum slicing solutions, dual channel Wi-Fi; wireless access points and associated peripheral equipment and support services; and PowerZoning, a channel power control product for multi-channel single radio Wi-Fi networks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Edgewater Wireless Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgewater Wireless Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.