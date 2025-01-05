Edgewater Wireless Systems (CVE:YFI) Trading Down 11.8% – Here’s Why

Edgewater Wireless Systems Inc. (CVE:YFI – Get Free Report) shares fell 11.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.08. 188,001 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 480,937 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

Edgewater Wireless Systems Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of C$16.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 2.05.

About Edgewater Wireless Systems

Edgewater Wireless Systems Inc develops and commercializes technologies and intellectual property for the wireless communications market in North America. The company provides IP Licensing, Wi-Fi spectrum slicing solutions, dual channel Wi-Fi; wireless access points and associated peripheral equipment and support services; and PowerZoning, a channel power control product for multi-channel single radio Wi-Fi networks.

Featured Stories

