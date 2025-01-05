Edgewater Wireless Systems (CVE:YFI) Trading Down 5.9% – Here’s Why

Edgewater Wireless Systems Inc. (CVE:YFI – Get Free Report) fell 5.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.08. 133,001 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 453,437 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

Edgewater Wireless Systems Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.04. The firm has a market cap of C$16.77 million, a PE ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 2.05.

Edgewater Wireless Systems Company Profile

Edgewater Wireless Systems Inc develops and commercializes technologies and intellectual property for the wireless communications market in North America. The company provides IP Licensing, Wi-Fi spectrum slicing solutions, dual channel Wi-Fi; wireless access points and associated peripheral equipment and support services; and PowerZoning, a channel power control product for multi-channel single radio Wi-Fi networks.

Featured Stories

