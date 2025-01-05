Edison International (EIX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.83 on January 31st

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 12th,RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.8275 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $3.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 7th. This is an increase from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78.
Edison International has raised its dividend by an average of 5.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 22 consecutive years. Edison International has a dividend payout ratio of 58.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Edison International to earn $5.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.31 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 57.8%.
Edison International Stock Down 0.3 %
Edison International stock opened at $79.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.68. Edison International has a one year low of $63.15 and a one year high of $88.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.88.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America began coverage on Edison International in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Edison International in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Edison International from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Edison International from $96.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Edison International from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.00.
View Our Latest Analysis on EIX
Insider Transactions at Edison International
In other Edison International news, VP Adam S. Umanoff sold 25,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.05, for a total transaction of $2,127,657.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.
About Edison International
Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.
