Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:EGO) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$23.61.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$28.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Monday, November 25th.

About Eldorado Gold

ELD opened at C$22.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69, a PEG ratio of 56.20 and a beta of 1.22. Eldorado Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$13.10 and a fifty-two week high of C$26.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.85, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 3.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$22.61 and a 200 day moving average of C$22.71.

Eldorado Gold Corp is a gold and base metals producer with mining, development and exploration operations in Turkey, Canada, Greece and Romania. It has a portfolio of high-quality assets and long-term partnerships with local communities. Some of its projects include Kisladag, Efemcukuru, Skouries; Perama Hill and Certej projects.

