Electrum Discovery (CVE:ELY) Trading Up 18.5% – What’s Next?

Electrum Discovery Corp (CVE:ELY – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 18.5% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.16. 421,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 39% from the average session volume of 303,317 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

Electrum Discovery Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.05, a quick ratio of 21.82 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.08. The stock has a market cap of C$10.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.83.

About Electrum Discovery

Electrum Discovery Corp. operates as a mineral exploration and development company. It focuses on the Western Tethyan Belt with activities in the Republic of Serbia. The company's flagship project is the copper-gold Timok East Project. The company is based in Vancouver, Canada.

