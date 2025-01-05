Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s Why

Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 183,612 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the previous session’s volume of 393,234 shares.The stock last traded at $12.26 and had previously closed at $12.16.
The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a current ratio of 37.04, a quick ratio of 37.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.59.
Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. Ellington Financial had a net margin of 106.40% and a return on equity of 10.26%. The company had revenue of $33.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ellington Financial Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In other Ellington Financial news, CIO Michael W. Vranos sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.48, for a total value of $174,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 168,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,101,120.32. The trade was a 7.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EFC. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Ellington Financial by 146.5% during the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 726,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,368,000 after acquiring an additional 431,945 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Ellington Financial by 1,667.2% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 282,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 266,746 shares in the last quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ellington Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $2,968,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Ellington Financial by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,140,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,885,000 after buying an additional 124,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in Ellington Financial by 230.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 138,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after buying an additional 96,525 shares in the last quarter. 55.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime mortgage; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.
