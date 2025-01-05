Emblem (OTCMKTS:EMMBF) Shares Up 1.4% – Time to Buy?

Emblem Corp (OTCMKTS:EMMBF – Get Free Report) shares rose 1.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.45 and last traded at $1.40. Approximately 156,200 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 280,719 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.38.
Emblem Price Performance
The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.40 and a 200 day moving average of $1.40.
About Emblem
Emblem Corp. produces, distributes, and sells medical cannabis and cannabis derivatives in Canada. The company also operates medical cannabis education centers to provide education services for making informed decisions about medical cannabis treatment options to physicians and patients. In addition, it provides various accessories.
