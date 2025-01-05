EMCOR Group, Inc. (EME) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 16th

EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 3rd,RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the construction company on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th.

EMCOR Group has raised its dividend by an average of 29.2% per year over the last three years. EMCOR Group has a dividend payout ratio of 4.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect EMCOR Group to earn $22.24 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 4.5%.

EMCOR Group stock opened at $473.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.06 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $484.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $423.34. EMCOR Group has a twelve month low of $210.38 and a twelve month high of $532.38.

EMCOR Group ( NYSE:EME Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The construction company reported $5.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.98 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 34.99% and a net margin of 6.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that EMCOR Group will post 20.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $445.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Northcoast Research started coverage on EMCOR Group in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on EMCOR Group in a report on Friday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $518.75.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

