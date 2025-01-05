Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN) Shares Down 3.7% – What’s Next?

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN – Get Free Report) traded down 3.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $45.01 and last traded at $45.25. 139,881 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 264,371 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.00.

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima by 73.7% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima in the third quarter worth approximately $237,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima in the third quarter worth approximately $260,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima by 4,310.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 41,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 40,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd raised its stake in Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd now owns 50,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima Company Profile

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima is involved in the distribution and sale of electricity in Argentina. The company was incorporated in 1992 and is based in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima operates as a subsidiary of Empresa de Energía del Cono Sur SA.

