enCore Energy (NASDAQ:EU) Stock Price Down 4.6% – Time to Sell?

Shares of enCore Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:EU – Get Free Report) traded down 4.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $3.51 and last traded at $3.53. 437,620 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 1,774,027 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.70.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of enCore Energy in a report on Tuesday, November 19th.

enCore Energy Price Performance

Institutional Trading of enCore Energy

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.74. The firm has a market cap of $668.15 million, a PE ratio of -12.82 and a beta of -0.04.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of enCore Energy by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 3,652 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in enCore Energy by 6.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 81,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 5,067 shares during the period. Arlington Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of enCore Energy by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. now owns 222,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 5,655 shares during the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of enCore Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of enCore Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. 20.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

enCore Energy Company Profile

enCore Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium resource properties in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in Crownpoint and Hosta Butte uranium project area covers 3,020 acres located in the Grants Uranium Belt, New Mexico. The company also holds interest in the Marquez-Juan Tafoya property comprises 14,582 acres located in McKinley and Sandoval counties of New Mexico; and the Nose Rock project comprising 42 owned unpatented lode mining claims comprising approximately 800 acres located in McKinley County, New Mexico.

