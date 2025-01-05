Endesa, S.A. (ELEZY) to Issue Dividend of $0.26 on January 23rd

Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, December 11th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 7th will be given a dividend of 0.2627 per share on Thursday, January 23rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 7th. This is an increase from Endesa’s previous dividend of $0.19.
Endesa Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:ELEZY opened at $11.04 on Friday. Endesa has a 12 month low of $8.55 and a 12 month high of $11.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.42.
About Endesa
