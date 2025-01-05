Endesa, S.A. (ELEZY) to Issue Dividend of $0.26 on January 23rd

Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, December 11th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 7th will be given a dividend of 0.2627 per share on Thursday, January 23rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 7th. This is an increase from Endesa’s previous dividend of $0.19.

Endesa Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ELEZY opened at $11.04 on Friday. Endesa has a 12 month low of $8.55 and a 12 month high of $11.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.42.

Get Endesa alerts:

About Endesa

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Endesa, SA engages in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity in Spain, Portugal, France, Germany, Morocco, Italy, the United Kingdom, Singapore, and internationally. The company generates electricity from various energy sources, such as hydroelectric, nuclear, thermal, wind, and solar.

Receive News & Ratings for Endesa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endesa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.