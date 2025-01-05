Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NRGV) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NRGV – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1.95.

Separately, TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 target price on shares of Energy Vault in a report on Wednesday, November 13th.

Energy Vault Price Performance

Shares of Energy Vault stock opened at $2.53 on Friday. Energy Vault has a 1 year low of $0.78 and a 1 year high of $2.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.86 and its 200 day moving average is $1.34. The stock has a market cap of $384.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 0.49.

Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 million. Energy Vault had a negative return on equity of 47.41% and a negative net margin of 73.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Energy Vault will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Energy Vault

In other news, CEO Robert Piconi acquired 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.57 per share, with a total value of $235,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,623,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,668,676.77. The trade was a 0.86 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 19.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NRGV. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Energy Vault by 95.5% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 35,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 17,388 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Energy Vault by 33.3% in the second quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Energy Vault by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,850,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,777,000 after acquiring an additional 20,915 shares during the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energy Vault during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Green Alpha Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Energy Vault by 62.3% during the 3rd quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 158,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 60,725 shares during the period. 40.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Energy Vault Company Profile

Energy Vault Holdings, Inc develops and sells energy storage solutions. The company offers B-Vault, an electrochemical battery energy storage systems for shorter-duration energy storage needs; G-Vault, a proprietary gravity energy storage solution, including EVx solution; and H-Vault, a hybrid energy storage systems including systems that integrate green hydrogen.

