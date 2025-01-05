ENI (ETR:ENI) Stock Price Up 4% – What’s Next?

Eni S.p.A. (ETR:ENI – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as €13.47 ($13.88) and last traded at €13.47 ($13.88). Approximately 14,286 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 27,056 shares. The stock had previously closed at €12.95 ($13.35).

The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of €13.52 and a 200-day moving average of €13.98.

Eni S.p.A. operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. The company engages in exploration, development, extracting, manufacturing, and marketing crude oil and natural gas, oil-based fuels, chemical products, and gas-fired power, as well as energy products from renewable sources. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio (GGP); Enilive, Refining and Chemicals; Plenitude & Power; and Corporate and Other Activities segments.

