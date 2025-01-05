Enterprise Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBTC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enterprise Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBTC – Free Report) in a research report report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.
Enterprise Bancorp Stock Up 1.2 %
Shares of Enterprise Bancorp stock opened at $39.26 on Friday. Enterprise Bancorp has a 1 year low of $22.60 and a 1 year high of $44.08. The company has a market cap of $487.96 million, a P/E ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.99.
Enterprise Bancorp Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 11th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. Enterprise Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.10%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enterprise Bancorp
About Enterprise Bancorp
Enterprise Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Enterprise Bank and Trust Company that engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services. It offers commercial and retail deposit products, including checking accounts, limited-transactional savings and money market accounts, commercial sweep products, and term certificates of deposit.
