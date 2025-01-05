Enterprise Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBTC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enterprise Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBTC – Free Report) in a research report report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Enterprise Bancorp Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of Enterprise Bancorp stock opened at $39.26 on Friday. Enterprise Bancorp has a 1 year low of $22.60 and a 1 year high of $44.08. The company has a market cap of $487.96 million, a P/E ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.99.

Enterprise Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 11th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. Enterprise Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.10%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enterprise Bancorp

About Enterprise Bancorp

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBTC. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Bancorp in the third quarter worth $2,043,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Enterprise Bancorp by 102.2% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 65,591 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after purchasing an additional 33,153 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Enterprise Bancorp by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 55,751 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 14,563 shares during the last quarter. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Bancorp by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC now owns 149,289 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $4,771,000 after purchasing an additional 13,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Bancorp by 170.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,762 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 13,084 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.93% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Enterprise Bank and Trust Company that engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services. It offers commercial and retail deposit products, including checking accounts, limited-transactional savings and money market accounts, commercial sweep products, and term certificates of deposit.

