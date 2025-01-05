Entrée Resources (TSE:ETG) Sets New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

Entrée Resources Ltd. (TSE:ETG – Get Free Report) (NYSE:EGI)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as C$2.70 and last traded at C$2.67, with a volume of 136057 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.44.

Separately, TD Securities downgraded Entrée Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$2.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.83. The company has a market capitalization of C$557.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.14 and a beta of 1.38.

Entrée Resources Ltd., a mining company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral property interests in Canada. Its principal asset is the Entrée/Oyu Tolgoi joint venture property comprising Hugo North Extension copper-gold deposit and the Heruga copper-gold-molybdenum deposit located in Mongolia.

