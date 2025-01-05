Ermenegildo Zegna (NYSE:ZGN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

Ermenegildo Zegna (NYSE:ZGN – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 990,266 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 224% from the previous session’s volume of 305,265 shares.The stock last traded at $8.06 and had previously closed at $8.00.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ZGN shares. BNP Paribas raised shares of Ermenegildo Zegna to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Ermenegildo Zegna in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $7.20 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered Ermenegildo Zegna from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $9.80 in a research note on Monday, September 23rd.

The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 15.61 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Ermenegildo Zegna in the third quarter worth approximately $149,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ermenegildo Zegna during the 3rd quarter worth $215,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Ermenegildo Zegna in the third quarter valued at $222,000. PDT Partners LLC increased its holdings in Ermenegildo Zegna by 144.0% in the third quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 55,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 32,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Ermenegildo Zegna during the 3rd quarter worth about $330,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.91% of the company’s stock.

Ermenegildo Zegna N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes luxury menswear, footwear, leather goods, and other accessories under the Zegna and the Thom Browne brands. It provides luxury leisurewear for men; formal suits, tuxedos, shirts, blazers, formal overcoats, and accessories; leather accessories comprising shoes, bags, belts, and small leather accessories; and fragrances.

