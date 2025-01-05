Euronav (NYSE:CMBT) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

Euronav NV (NYSE:CMBT – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $9.93, but opened at $10.49. Euronav shares last traded at $10.38, with a volume of 2,168 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.71 and a beta of -0.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.36.

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil worldwide. The company offers floating, storage, and offloading (FSO) services. It also owns and operates a fleet of vessels. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium.

