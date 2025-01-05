Evangelos Perros Sells 21,305 Shares of Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY) Stock

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY – Get Free Report) CFO Evangelos Perros sold 21,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total value of $212,410.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $538,669.13. This trade represents a 28.28 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Pagaya Technologies Trading Up 8.1 %

Pagaya Technologies stock opened at $10.41 on Friday. Pagaya Technologies Ltd. has a 1 year low of $8.20 and a 1 year high of $20.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.38 and its 200-day moving average is $11.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $766.76 million, a P/E ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 6.11.

Get Pagaya Technologies alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pagaya Technologies

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Pagaya Technologies by 4,374.9% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 311,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,296,000 after buying an additional 304,890 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Pagaya Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $617,000. Yarra Square Partners LP lifted its position in Pagaya Technologies by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Yarra Square Partners LP now owns 619,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,903,000 after purchasing an additional 142,500 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Pagaya Technologies by 455.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 218,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,789,000 after purchasing an additional 179,235 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Pagaya Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $781,000. Institutional investors own 57.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Pagaya Technologies from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Pagaya Technologies from $48.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pagaya Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on PGY

Pagaya Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pagaya Technologies Ltd., a product-focused technology company, deploys data science and proprietary artificial intelligence-powered technology for financial institutions and investors in the United States, Israel, the Cayman Islands, and internationally. The company develops and implements proprietary artificial intelligence technology and related software solutions to assist partners to originate loans and other assets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pagaya Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pagaya Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.