Everence Capital Management Inc. Has $830,000 Stock Position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO)

Everence Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,024 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COO. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Cooper Companies by 144.9% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 338 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 191.0% in the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 419 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in shares of Cooper Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Cromwell Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 24.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cooper Companies alerts:

Cooper Companies Trading Up 1.2 %

COO opened at $91.79 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $99.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.80. The firm has a market cap of $18.32 billion, a PE ratio of 47.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.97. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.76 and a twelve month high of $112.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cooper Companies ( NASDAQ:COO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The medical device company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 10.07%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on COO. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Citigroup cut their price target on Cooper Companies from $116.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Cooper Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cooper Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cooper Companies

About Cooper Companies

(Free Report)

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.